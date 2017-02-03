Boston Mayor Marty Walsh Checks in with Karlson & McKenzie Before the Big Game!

Mayor Walsh is a busy man but we were able to get a hold of him to spend a few minutes to get his thoughts on the Patriots in the Super Bowl.

The guys talked to him about representing Boston, why he doesn’t bet other Mayors anymore because of his track record.

Pete brought up a past tweet that could’ve predicted a win, his classic rock Spotify playlist to get Pats fans pumped for the game and of course Kevin was pushing to find out if a parade is already in place.

Hear how the Mayor handled their questions!

