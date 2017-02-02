What Happens When Heather Drives a Drunk Karlson & McKenzie?

Heather and the guys were out and about in Houston to talk to some fans and grab some food for dinner.

During that time though, Kevin and Pete did a little drinky drinky while Heather was either parking a car or having coffee.

This turned Heather into the designated driver for the night and boy, was she a little annoyed with them in the car ride back to the hotel at the end of the night.

Hear what happened in the car ride.

