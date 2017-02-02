Tom Brady Leads Pats On Game Winning Drive In Madden Simulation

By Rami Abou-Sabe

EA Sports has released the results of their official Madden simulation in anticipation of Super Bowl LI. In line with Vegas odds makers, Madden ’17 has Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots beating out the Dan Quinn coached Atlanta Falcons by three points.

Tom Brady cements his legacy with a patented game-winning drive in the final minutes of the fourth quarter. Down by four, with 22 seconds on the clock, Brady connects with wide receiver Julian Edelman for the go ahead score.

While the three point spread matches the Vegas betting line, the final score of 27-24 is well below the 59 point scoring total. Madden simulations have correctly predicted nine of the last thirteen Super Bowl matchups, but only time will tell which team will hoist the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday.