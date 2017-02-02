The Gluten Free Senseless Survey

February 2, 2017 8:00 AM

This woman wanted to know what this was and reluctantly agreed to it when Kevin dialed her up this morning.

She immediately thought some of these questions were stupid from placing a hot pink streak in suburban mom hair and liking the luge.

It didn’t stop there with questions from finding hay in a needle stack to accidentally eating something gluten free and can’t stop telling people about it which she didn’t like hanging up on Kevin.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave

Listen Live