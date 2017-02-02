Pete McKenzie Tries to Get Marcus Cannon To Sing Deep In the Heart of Texas AGAIN!

February 2, 2017 8:30 AM
Filed Under: marcus cannon, Patriots, Pete McKenzie, Super Bowl

Pete met up with Marcus Cannon during one of the media days and had him sing “Deep In The Heart of Texas” and only did one line.

Well, Pete went back to that well.

We didn’t hear that though until after Kevin told Alan Branch he was betting on the Patriots making it awkward as one Kevin Karlson does.

Then it was Pete’s turn with his audio of meeting up with Cannon again to try and get him to sing or say the 2nd line from the famed Texas song.

Did he know it? Listen and find out.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.

