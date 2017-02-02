Pete McKenzie Asked Martellus Bennett To Compare Pats Players to Children’s Book Characters

Pete was able to take part in the media question and answers with Patriot players including one Martellus Bennett who loves children’s books.

Probably because he wrote one.

Pete asked him who on the Patriots would resemble Thing 1 & 2 from Dr Seuss, the Little Engine That Could, Mogli and what was his favorite children book character.

Bennett though didn’t stop there with the media, he loves to talk and the topic of movies and characters dying in them came up.

Hear it all from the Imagination Agency himself.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.