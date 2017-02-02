Karlson & McKenzie Talk To Former NFL Head Coach Steve Mariucci

It’s the third day into their broadcast down at Radio Row for Super Bowl 51 featuring the Pats and Falcons.

During their time, they ran into Steve Mariucci, former NFL head coach & now NFL Network analyst.

They talked to him about the Falcons losing a playbook, why former NFL head coaches won’t go back to coaching after their cushy TV gigs and explains how Steve passed on choosing Tom Brady for his team.

Check it out!

