Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: February 2 in Classic Rock History

Happy birthday to Graham Nash! Outside of CSNY, Nash did several albums with David Crosby; and Stephen Stills collaborated with Neil Young; but, Graham Nash and Neil Young only did one project together that resulted in a commercial release. What was it?

“War Song,” a single in July 1972.

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for February 2nd, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

Happy Birthday to singer/songwriter Graham Nash of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young…

1973: “The Midnight Special,” a TV show that presented bands in concert during the pre-MTV era premiered on NBC…

1987: “Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band Live 1975-1985” went Gold and Platinum on the same day – the box set entered the charts at #1…

1994: Rock Promoter Sid Bernstein announced plans for a 25th anniversary Woodstock festival. The eventual concert lost millions of dollars…

2001: The city of Detroit, which was going to give Ted Nugent the keys to the city, decided not to because of Ted’s controversial opinion on immigration and racial views…

