Alice Cooper Once Left Fake Poop In Keanu Reeves’ Fridge

February 2, 2017 2:48 PM
Filed Under: Alice Cooper, Jimmy Fallon, John Wick 2, Keanu Reeves

By Rami Abou-Sabe

In a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Keanu Reeves revealed that Alice Cooper once babysit him back in Toronto.

Yes, that Alice Cooper.

Recounting the story to Fallon, Reeves explained, “I grew up in Toronto and I lived on a street called Hazleton. There was a recording studio Nimbus 9, and my mother was in costume design. She was in rock and roll… she was in the business and they had friends and he had friends. And Alice Cooper, I’m told, babysat me. I mean I don’t know how that could possibly happen, but it did.”

With an admittedly fuzzy recollection of the events, the John Wick 2 star did retain one specific memory. “I remember there was fake poo in the fridge. Like somehow, that connected like that,” he chuckled.

Watch the story in Reeves’ own words below.

