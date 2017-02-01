What Do You Think Julian Edelman Thought of Kevin Karlson’s Questions?

The show talked about walking around checking out different shows and trying to get high five’s from other players before they got into sitting in front row for a Belichick press conference.

Kevin was constantly rejected for asking a question. It could’ve been all the horseplay going on with Kevin and others in the front row.

Kevin was able to get in front of Julian Edelman for his press conference and asked him some dumb questions from anything he regrets from Media Day, how he feels about his Father telling the crying to get bigger story before Edelman ended it, saying those were bad questions.

Check it out!

