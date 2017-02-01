The Smoothie Senseless Survey

February 1, 2017 8:00 AM

Kevin dialed up a guy from Houston for the Survey.

Have you ever met a guy named Bret you liked? And do you like to wrap stuff in bacon? These were a few of the questions before this guy was already asking what was going on with these.

The final question regarding smoothies though made the guy hang up after a pleasant “OK!”

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave

Listen Live