Pete McKenzie’s Turn to Ask Some Questions to Julian Edelman & Marcus Cannon

February 1, 2017 9:00 AM
Filed Under: Houston, Julian Edelman, marcus cannon, Patriots, Pete McKenzie, Super Bowl

The guys were having a really hard time figuring out the time difference of only an hour.

This time though, it was Pete’s turn to have some questions for Julian Edelman.

Pete asked him some football questions and finally asked him about coloring his beard if it gets gray.

After he was done with Julian, Pete went over to Marcus Cannon but time was an issue and was able to ask one very important question. For that though, you’ll have to listen and find out.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.

