Joey McIntyre Came to Radio Row Dressed As What?!

The guys had New Kid Joey McIntyre join them this morning and dressed up in full minutemen regalia trying to imitate the EndZone Militia the Patriots have at their home games.

They then got into the discussion of who follows sports the most in New Kids On The Block, why he doesn’t get into the Kraft suite but Donny does.

They also spoke about sports on the road, how fans are embracing them the second time around, dealing with kids at the Super Bowl and the New Kids Halftime show being preempted for the Gulf War.

