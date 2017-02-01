Joey McIntyre Came to Radio Row Dressed As What?!

February 1, 2017 8:15 AM
Filed Under: joey mcintyre, new kids on the block, Patriots, Super Bowl

The guys had New Kid Joey McIntyre join them this morning and dressed up in full minutemen regalia trying to imitate the EndZone Militia the Patriots have at their home games.

They then got into the discussion of who follows sports the most in New Kids On The Block, why he doesn’t get into the Kraft suite but Donny does.

They also spoke about sports on the road, how fans are embracing them the second time around, dealing with kids at the Super Bowl and the New Kids Halftime show being preempted for the Gulf War.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave

Listen Live