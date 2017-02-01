Former AC/DC Drummer Phil Rudd “Surprised” By Axl Rose

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Following a tumultuous few years, drummer Phil Rudd sat down with Music Radar to dish about his reinvigorated solo career, Axl Rose, and the future of AC/DC.

RELATED: Phil Rudd Asks “Is It Even AC/DC Anymore?”

Despite initial reports of his distaste towards Rose, Rudd’s current feelings on the AC/DC frontman are much more jovial.

“I watched some clips the other day of Axl singing with the boys. I was surprised; it wasn’t too bad. I was quite surprised, I thought he did quite well and that’s not an easy gig, mate, it’s not an easy gig at all. AC/DC is a tough gig for everyone in the band.”

On whether or not he’ll be involved in the band’s future, the Australian-born drummer was unsure.

“I saw Angus jamming with Guns N’ Roses as well. Apart from watching those clips though I don’t know what’s going to happen or what’s going on with the band.”

Rudd recorded and performed with AC/DC from 1975 to 1983, before rejoining the band in 1994. In 2015, the drummer left indefinitely upon being sentenced to eight months house arrest following charges of threats to kill and drug possession, among others.



