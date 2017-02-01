Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: February 1 in Classic Rock History

The Beatles had their first #1 hit in the U.S. on this day in 1964 with “I Wanna Hold your Hand.” In total, how many #1 singles would they have in the States that year?

6 – in one year!

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for February 1st, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

Happy Birthday: Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell…

1964: The Beatles had their first #1 hit in America with “I Wanna Hold Your Hand.” It stayed in the top slot for seven weeks…

1969: Rolling Stone announced that the magazine’s choice for performer of the year for 1968 was Jimi Hendrix…

1977: Led Zeppelin’s tour of North America was postponed because of Robert Plant’s tonsillitis. The tour, which would be the band’s last visit to North America, finally got underway by May…

1985: Glenn Frey of The Eagles made his debut as an actor, appearing in an episode of NBC’s “Miami Vice”…

1987: Gregg Allman released his “I’m No Angel” album – it would prove to be a huge comeback for him…

2004: Aerosmith was part of the pregame festivities the Super Bowl – which the Patriots won. It was also the night of Janet Jackson’s infamous “wardrobe malfunction”…

2009: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band did the half-time honors at super bowl 43. Journey played the pre-game show.