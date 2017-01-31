Watch 1000 Musicians Belt Out “Smells Like Teen Spirit”

By: Rami Abou-Sabe (@ramiabousabe)

Rockin’ 1000 took the internet by storm in 2014 with their synchronized performance of the Foo Fighters’ “Learn to Fly”.

The brainchild of Italian Rock aficionado Fabio Zaffagnini, the viral video was used as a ploy to invite Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters to Cesena, Italy. Since then, Rockin’ 1000 has taken on a life of its own and continues to perform live.

Now the group is back at it again with a thousand-person rendition of “Smells Like Teen Spirit” recorded in the Stadio Dino Manuzzi at their July That’s Live concert.