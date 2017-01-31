The First Hang Up In Houston Senseless Survey

After discussing their horrible accents, Kevin launched into his Senseless questions with the survey and today was a woman that couldn’t believe these questions were from the government.

After a few questions including one about “the vapors”, Kevin went into titles of new Charlie Brown specials which really got this woman thinking.

She didn’t hang up on those but when Kevin brought up man buns, it was the first hang up in Houston.

