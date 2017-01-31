Karlson & McKenzie Finally Made It Houston!

The guys couldn’t stop discussing Heather’s sleeping habits before they got into the details of what happened on their long… very long… trip to Houston.

It first started in Boston at Logan Airport: there was a problem with their plane. Kevin tried to get a voucher while the rest of his fellow passengers found other ways to cope with the delay.

Kevin was so tired he missed snack time. On the second flight though he made up for it.

They finally arrived in Dallas, which is one stop away from Houston but they were delayed AGAIN because of a mechanical issue.

They weren’t happy because of everything they missed.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.