Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: January 31 in Classic Rock History

January 31, 2017 1:00 AM

In 1970, the single “Whole Lotta Love” peaked at #4 on the U.S. singles chart. What was the 7” single’s B-side?

ANSWER: “Living Loving Maid (She’s Just a Woman)”

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for January 31st, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1970: Several Members of The Grateful Dead were busted in New Orleans. Phil Lesh and Bob Weir were arrested along with 17 others at a band party after that night’s concert. The incident was immortalized in the song “Truckin”…

1970: The song “Whole Lotta Love” by Led Zeppelin peaked at #4 on the charts…

1979: The Clash began its first U.S. tour…

1982: The Doobie Brothers split up, promising to reform for a farewell tour…

1998: Bruce Springsteen showed up to play a benefit for a Long Branch, New Jersey policeman killed in the line of duty. The 3 and a half hour jam was held in a small shore theater and featured Bruce, Southside Johnny, Little Steven and most of the E-Street Band…

2004: Steven Tyler and Joe Perry plus Sammy Hagar were among the rockers who participated in “Toby Keith’s Shock N’ Y’all Super Bowl Party,” which was featured on the CMT network…

In the WZLX Ticket Stash…Edgar Winter played the Orpheum in 1973 with the James Montgomery Band…and in 1996 John Entwistle of The Who rocked Mama Kin on Lansdowne Street…

