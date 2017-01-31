Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: January 31 in Classic Rock History

In 1970, the single “Whole Lotta Love” peaked at #4 on the U.S. singles chart. What was the 7” single’s B-side?

“Living Loving Maid (She’s Just a Woman)”

What else happened on this day in rock n' roll history?

1970: Several Members of The Grateful Dead were busted in New Orleans. Phil Lesh and Bob Weir were arrested along with 17 others at a band party after that night’s concert. The incident was immortalized in the song “Truckin”…

1970: The song “Whole Lotta Love” by Led Zeppelin peaked at #4 on the charts…

1979: The Clash began its first U.S. tour…

1982: The Doobie Brothers split up, promising to reform for a farewell tour…

1998: Bruce Springsteen showed up to play a benefit for a Long Branch, New Jersey policeman killed in the line of duty. The 3 and a half hour jam was held in a small shore theater and featured Bruce, Southside Johnny, Little Steven and most of the E-Street Band…

2004: Steven Tyler and Joe Perry plus Sammy Hagar were among the rockers who participated in “Toby Keith’s Shock N’ Y’all Super Bowl Party,” which was featured on the CMT network…

