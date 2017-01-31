A Funny Jack Nicholson & Dennis Hopper Golfing Story

After talking about the lack of food they’ve consumed, the guys were talking with famed handicapper of betting Brandon Lang who had a movie made about him.

Brandon told us a funny story about going to LA to be a caddie to try and pitch a movie.

His “loops” included some famous people from The Doors to Mark Wahlberg to a former President but one day included being a caddie for Jack Nicholson and Dennis Hopper.

Hear his funny story involving golf, weed and movies.

