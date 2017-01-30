Pete McKenzie’s Fat Farm Update Has Some Controversy

Pete has been pretty good so far in his bar buddy weight loss challenge.

Pete and the “commissioner” had to settle up some things before they could settle the controversy.

Turns out that some guys want to drop out for various reasons.

Hear how the discussion happened and how it was settled.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.