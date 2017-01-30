Jackson Talks to Fans At the Patriots Rally

January 30, 2017 9:00 AM
Foxboro, Gillette Stadium, Jackson, Patriot Place, Patriots

After Kevin and Pete talked about the media day and what questions they should ask some players, they went into audio of Jackson talking to some fans and a minuteman down at Gillette Stadium for the Patriots Send Off Rally.

From one guy using a Michael Vick jersey as a doormat to a minuteman to a die hard woman from Saugus that goes to every rally, Jackson got some of them to shout a send off for Karlson & McKenzie on their way to Houston.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.

