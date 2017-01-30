ChuckTV: The Zolaxa

Chuck Nowlin is back with the first episode of ChuckTV for 2017 – and he’s got a new toy!

You’ve seen those personal digital assistants, the one where you plug in and can talk to it from anywhere in your home?

Well Chuck picked one up over the holidays, only this one has a slightly more New England flair.

Check out The Zolaxa!

And if you like that, check out the full-length ChuckTV: The Movie streaming now at WZLX.com!

Hang out with Chuck Nowlin weekday afternoons from 2pm until 7pm on 100.7 WZLX. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter for more hijinks and hilarity.