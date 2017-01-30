Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: January 30 in Classic Rock History

In 1998 Elton John was knighted in England. As a result, what is his complete title?

Sir Elton Hercules John (even though his birth name was Reginald Kenneth Dwight).

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for January 30th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

Happy Birthday to Phil Collins…

1969: The Beatles made their final public appearance – the legendary rooftop concert at the Apple headquarters. Lasting 42 minutes, the show stopped traffic on the streets and disrupted thousands of Londoners workdays. It was filmed for inclusion in the band’s documentary about making the album “Let It Be.” Billy Preston was helping out on keyboards during “Get Back” when the concert abruptly ended after the power was cut by the police…

1972: British troops opened fire on a parade in Derry protesting imprisonment without trial, and thirteen marchers died – the incident was immortalized as “Sunday Bloody Sunday”…

1973: Kiss made their debut performance at the Coventry Club in Queens…

1974: Greg Lake was arrested for skinny dipping in a Salt Lake City pool clearly visible from the street…

1998: Elton John was knighted in England – if you ever meet him, be sure to call him sir…

