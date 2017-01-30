Alice Cooper & Deep Purple Announce North American Tour

January 30, 2017 11:00 AM
Filed Under: Alice Cooper, Deep Purple, Tours

By Radio.com Staff

Alice Cooper and Deep Purple will hit the road this summer.

Related: Alice Cooper: ‘How Can You Trust a President Who Doesn’t Play Golf?’

The Edgar Winter Group has been tapped as support.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 3rd. Check out the rockers’ summer itinerary below.

8/12 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan
8/13 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Greek Theatre
8/15 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
8/16 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater
8/18 – Woodlands, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
8/19 – Dallas, Texas @ Starplex Pavilion
8/23 – Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
8/24 – Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion
8/26 – Wantagh, N.Y. @ Jones Beach Theater
8/27 – Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
8/28 – Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
8/30 – Noblesville, Ind. @ Klipsch Music Center
9/01 – Burgettstown, Pa. @ KeyBank Pavilion
9/02 – Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage

Never miss a tour date from Alice Cooper with Eventful.

 

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live