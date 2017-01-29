Sunday Morning Blues: January 29th, 2017

January 29, 2017 10:00 AM
Filed Under: Carter Alan, Sunday Morning Blues

Don’t forget – as soon as Sunday Morning Blues finishes up at 10a, your blues continues 24/7 on RADIO MOJO! Go to radio.com or tunein.com and dial in Boston’s non-stop blues station!

Cold Shot
Blues Masters Vol. 17: More Postmodern
W.C. Clark

The Chill is On
Big, Bad, and Blue
Big Joe Turner

Freezer Burn
Blood Brothers
Smokin’ Joe Kubek & Bnois king

Fat Man in the Bathtub
Join the Band
Little Feat with Dave Matthews

Skip Chaser
Prick of the Litter
Delbert McDermott & Self Made Men

Church
The Story of Sonny Boy Slim
Gary Clark Jr.

Electric Church Red House
Blues
Jimi Hendrix

Presence of the Lord
Crossroads Revisited
Eric Clapton & Steve Winwood

Lord, I Wonder
Alligator 20th Anniversary Tour
Katie Webster

Blues-a-rama
Guitar Groove-a-rama
Duke Robillard

A Good Fool is Hard to Find
Cold Snap
Albert Collins

Twisted Rails
Blood Moon
Too Slim & the Taildraggers

Slow Train
Dust Bowl
Joe Bonamassa

Black Coffee
Hollow Bones
Rival Sons

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live