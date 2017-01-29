Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: January 29 in Classic Rock History

Queen played the Boston Music Hall on this night in 1976. This was the second date of their third U.S. tour, which was called what?

“A Night at the Opera Tour”

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for January 29th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1968: The Jimi Hendrix Experience and The Who paired up for a show at London’s Marquee Club. The show was a tribute to the late Beatles manager Brian Epstein…

1974: Bob Dylan brought wife Sara on stage at a concert at Nassau Coliseum in New York – she sat quietly on a sofa…

1979: Emerson, Lake, and Palmer disbanded after ten years – they would reunite years later…

1979: A shooting spree by a 17 year old girl in San Diego gave Bob Geldof inspiration to write a song for his band The Boomtown Rats. The song – “I Don’t Like Mondays” – became an international hit…

2007: John Mellencamp was among the performers at the dedication ceremony for the center for the intrepid – a high tech army rehab facility for soldiers wounded in combat…

