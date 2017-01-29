Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: January 29 in Classic Rock History

January 29, 2017 1:00 AM

Queen played the Boston Music Hall on this night in 1976. This was the second date of their third U.S. tour, which was called what?

ANSWER: “A Night at the Opera Tour”

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for January 29th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1968: The Jimi Hendrix Experience and The Who paired up for a show at London’s Marquee Club. The show was a tribute to the late Beatles manager Brian Epstein…

1974: Bob Dylan brought wife Sara on stage at a concert at Nassau Coliseum in New York – she sat quietly on a sofa…

1979: Emerson, Lake, and Palmer disbanded after ten years – they would reunite years later…

1979: A shooting spree by a 17 year old girl in San Diego gave Bob Geldof inspiration to write a song for his band The Boomtown Rats. The song – “I Don’t Like Mondays” – became an international hit…

2007: John Mellencamp was among the performers at the dedication ceremony for the center for the intrepid – a high tech army rehab facility for soldiers wounded in combat…

In the WZLX Ticket Stash…Queen was at the Music Hall in 1976…and in 1992 Rod Stewart played the Boston Garden.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live