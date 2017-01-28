Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: January 28 in Classic Rock History

January 28, 2017 1:00 AM

Jim Capaldi, founding drummer and a singer in Traffic, died of stomach cancer on this day in 2005. He also had a very successful solo and songwriting career. Who were the other founding members of Traffic?

ANSWER: Steve Winwood, Dave Mason & Chris Wood

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for January 28th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1965: The Who made its first appearance on the BBC show “Ready, Steady, Go!” they eventually appeared so many times that they named one of their English records “Ready, Steady, Who!”…

1970: The Vietnam Moratorium Committee held a benefit concert at Madison Square Garden – Jimi Hendrix and The Band of Gypsies headlined…

1978: Ted Nugent carved an autograph into a fans arm with a bowie knife – at the fan’s request…

1985: Numerous stars gathered to record the fundraising single “We Are The World.” Bruce Springsteen and Bob Dylan were among those who participated in the project…

1988: Pink Floyd sent a giant inflatable bed down the Thames River to promote their “Momentary Lapse of Reason” tour…

2005: The drummer of the band Traffic, Jim Capaldi, died after a battle with stomach cancer…

2009: Lynyrd Skynyrd keyboardist Billy Powell died of a suspected heart attack in his Jacksonville home. He was 56.

