The Nips Senseless Survey

Kevin got a hold of a woman this morning to ask some questions but she was clear about keeping it to 30 seconds.

Do you hate taking a sick day when you’re actually sick, postpone procrastination, mom jeans on dad bodies are some of the questions until a question about a special doctor really got her mad.

Kevin thought he could still slip in another question but it did not work.

