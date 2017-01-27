Does That Make Me A Bad Person?

Well, it’s another day where we get to do Kevin’s favorite activity and that’s judging people.

From one man asking his best friend to the best man at the wedding over his brother to stealing back a guitar that was a gift to his Father are just a couple of the situations the show got to judge this morning.

The Father question made it turn into a small Dr. Phil special for a second.

Another guy wanted to know if he was a bad person for having World War II memorabilia.

But the last guy that we were able to judge asked if it was bad to not invite his in-laws to his football party.

