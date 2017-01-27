Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: January 27 in Classic Rock History

Happy birthday to Nick Mason, drummer of Pink Floyd. What was his first major solo work outside of Pink Floyd?

“Nick Mason’s Fictitious Sports” from 1981.

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for January 27th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

Happy Birthday to Seth Justman of the J. Geils Band and Nick Mason from Pink Floyd…

1970: Ringo Starr made a guest appearance on the TV show “Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In”…

1971: David Bowie arrived in the U.S. for his first promotional tour. While he didn’t perform any live dates, he did manage to raise a few eyebrows by wearing a dress while in Texas…

1985: David Lee Roth issued a statement saying that Van Halen was not breaking up. Ironically, he would leave the band two month later…

1990: Billy Idol won a libel suit against the British Sunday newspaper “News of the World”…

1990: It was declared “Tom Petty Day” in his hometown of Gainesville, Florida…

In the WZLX ticket stash…Heart played the Music Hall in 1979 and KISS (without makeup) rocked the Centrum in 1988…Ted Nugent opened the show…