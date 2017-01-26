Your Dog Loves This Music

A new study by the Scottish SPCA sheds light on canine musical preference. January 26, 2017

By Radio.com Staff

A new study by The Scottish SPCA looks at the effects of different musical genres on the behavior of dogs.

What is a dog’s favorite music? Professor Neil Evans says that “overall, the response to different genres was mixed highlighting the possibility that like humans, our canine friends have their own individual music preferences.”

“That being said,” he continued “reggae music and soft rock showed the highest positive changes in behavior.”

You heard the man. Get out there and buy your dog some Bob Marley.

