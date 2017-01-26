Metalhead Mike Recaps His Bon Jovi Experience

Mike gave us his side of the Bon Jovi show that was very intimate.

He met up with two buddies Dave and Matt.

Dave kept Mike waiting a little bit by gambling so he had to find out how much Dave won.

When they finally got into, Matt was a celebrity for half a second because a woman thought he was Matt Patricia so Mike had to talk to her.

After looking around, Mike noticed some reserved seats and talked to some Bon Jovi and Pats fans seated right behind there.

Low and behold, Robert Kraft walked right in after he talked to them.

Hear how it all went down for Mike.

Robert Kraft dancing to "Livin On A Prayer" at a private @bonjovi show is the only thing #PatsNation needs going into #SuperBowl51 A video posted by Eric Donnelly (@extra_eric) on Jan 25, 2017 at 9:31pm PST

