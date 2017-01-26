Matt Ryan’s Boston College Coach Talks with Karlson & McKenzie

Jeff Jagodzinski was the football coach at Boston College in 2007 and 2008, leading the Eagles and Matt Ryan to an ACC Championship Game.

We reached out to him to talk about Matt Ryan.

He told us that he has the “IT” factor, does Matt have enough around him to the vibe when he was a college football coach then and now comparing Boston and Georgia.

Listen to find out which team he picked to win the Super Bowl between our beloved Patriots and the Falcons.

