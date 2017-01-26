Heather Ford Recaps Her Bon Jovi Experience

Heather told us a story of two 60 year old men that got her to take a picture with them with more intentions then she wanted.

After that, she asked some friends and random others what would 15 year old you say if you were this close to Bon Jovi?

The results probably won’t surprise you because everyone was excited.

Hear describe her night in the recap of Heather’s experience.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.