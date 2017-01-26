Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: January 26 in Classic Rock History

It’s Eddie Van Halen’s birthday! Back in elementary school, Eddie formed his first band with brother Alex and some friends. What did they call themselves?

The Broken Combs

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for January 26th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

Happy Birthday to Eddie Van Halen!

1970: “Instant Karma”, John Lennon’s first top 10 post-Beatles hit, was written and recorded in one day by John Lennon and produced by the legendary Phil Spector…

1974: Ringo Starr hit #1 with his single “You’re 16”…

1977: Founder and former member of Fleetwood Mac Peter Green was committed to a mental institution after attacking an accountant who had been trying to deliver a royalty check of $30,000 to his house…

1977: While opening a concert for Bob Seger, singer Patti Smith fell off a stage in Tampa and had to be rushed to the hospital for 22 stitches in her head…

1986: Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Allen Collins was involved in a car accident that left him paralyzed from the waist down and killed his girlfriend…

1997: ZZ Top, James Brown and the Blues Brothers performed at the Super Bowl XXXI Halftime Show…

2003: Santana played at Super Bowl XXXVII…

In the WZLX Ticket Stash…Jerry Garcia and Howard Wales played Symphony Hall in 1972…