Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: January 26 in Classic Rock History

January 26, 2017 1:00 AM

It’s Eddie Van Halen’s birthday! Back in elementary school, Eddie formed his first band with brother Alex and some friends. What did they call themselves?

ANSWER: The Broken Combs

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for January 26th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

Happy Birthday to Eddie Van Halen!

1970: “Instant Karma”, John Lennon’s first top 10 post-Beatles hit, was written and recorded in one day by John Lennon and produced by the legendary Phil Spector…

1974: Ringo Starr hit #1 with his single “You’re 16”…

1977: Founder and former member of Fleetwood Mac Peter Green was committed to a mental institution after attacking an accountant who had been trying to deliver a royalty check of $30,000 to his house…

1977: While opening a concert for Bob Seger, singer Patti Smith fell off a stage in Tampa and had to be rushed to the hospital for 22 stitches in her head…

1986: Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Allen Collins was involved in a car accident that left him paralyzed from the waist down and killed his girlfriend…

1997: ZZ Top, James Brown and the Blues Brothers performed at the Super Bowl XXXI Halftime Show…

2003: Santana played at Super Bowl XXXVII…

In the WZLX Ticket Stash…Jerry Garcia and Howard Wales played Symphony Hall in 1972…

