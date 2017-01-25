Time for Backes to Ask Us: Breakfast Cereals

David Backes of the Boston Bruins joined us this morning after the OT win against Detroit.

Hear the show talk about trash talking, arguments with the referees, Pete brought up some of his defensive plays and the young players learning.

Once all that was done, it was time for “Backes to Ask Us” and David wanted to know what the show’s favorite cereals were.

Hear all the answers including Backes himself

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.