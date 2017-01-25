Meet the Makers of the “AWESOME” Cake for Martellus Bennett

After the Patriots big AFC Championship win, Martellus Bennett said he would go home and make himself a cake writing AWESOME on it to eat all to himself.

Cake telling me I'm awesome. I hear you cake, you got good taste and you taste good. You're Awesome. All of you! @oakleafcakes #theimaginationagency #FootballMarty A photo posted by Martellus Bennett (@martellusb) on Jan 23, 2017 at 5:23pm PST

Well, someone reached out to the local cake makers at Oakleaf Cakes Bake Shop to make one for the Imagination Agency himself.

I didn't even use a fork because I'm a total savage. #theimaginationagency #FootballMarty A photo posted by Martellus Bennett (@martellusb) on Jan 23, 2017 at 5:20pm PST

Hear the show talk with Amanda and Tyler, owners and married couple, that runs the bake shop about how this all came together.

Of course, Kevin had to ask if they made naughty cakes.

