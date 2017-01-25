Long-Awaited Janis Joplin Movie Starring Amy Adams Cancelled

By Robyn Collins

Turns out Amy Adams won’t be playing Janis Joplin after all. The five-time Oscar nominee signed on four years ago to play the late rock hero in a biopic titled, Get it While You Can. But now that project has been scrapped reports Collider.

Director Jean-Marc Vallée shared that he was, “working with Amy Adams on the Janis [Joplin] project that we’re finally not doing, and she invited me to play in her new sandbox, doing a TV series.”

Vallée will be doing an adaptation of Gillian Flynn’s Sharp Objects instead.

The project had been seven years in the making. During that time it was pegged to various directors, and several actresses were being considered for the role of Joplin, including Renée Zellweger and Reese Witherspoon.

Michelle Williams signed on for another Joplin biopic, Janis, which will be directed by Sean Durkin and is based on the biography Love, Janis by the late singer’s sister, Laura Joplin.

The book takes Joplin’s letters to family and friends and uses them to tell the story of a young woman going from playing at coffeehouses to playing at Woodstock. All the while, she’s dealing with sudden fame and celebrity while combating alcohol and heroin addiction.

Joplin died in 1970 at the age of 27 from a heroin overdose. She had only released three albums.

Her fourth album was released months after her death and featured one of her last and most lasting hits, “Me and Bobby McGee.”