Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: January 25 in Classic Rock History

January 25, 2017 1:00 AM

Paul McCartney won his freedom from a Japanese jail after being busted for possession of pot on this night in 1980. What charges were filed against him by the government?

ANSWER: No charges were filed; he was deported after cooling his heels for nine days in jail.

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for January 25, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1978: There was a benefit concert for boxer Hurricane Carter at the Houston Astrodome – it was hosted by Bob Dylan and featured guests Steven Stills, Carlos Santana, Ringo Starr and Stevie Wonder…

1979: The Cars were named “Best New Band” by Rolling Stone magazine…

1980: Paul McCartney won his freedom after nine days in a Tokyo jail after being busted for possession of a half-pound of pot when he arrived with wings for a tour of Japan…

1984: Yoko Ono donated $375,000 to “Strawberry Fields”, an elderly peoples home in Liverpool…

1991: MTV recorded Paul McCartney’s Unplugged performance in front of a small studio audience and soon after a Cd of the event was released…

1999: The Rolling Stones opened their “No Security” tour in Oakland, California. It was the band’s first arena tour in more than two decades…

Checking the WZLX Ticket Stash…J. Geils played the Boston Garden in 1975…and The Cars were at the Paradise in 1978.

