Steven Tyler Auctions Off Sports Car for Charity, Raises $800,000

It was an all-out bidding war for a set of Steven Tyler’s wheels over the weekend in Arizona.

The lead singer of Aerosmith put his black 2012 Hennessey Venom GT on the block for charity at the Barrett-Jackson event in Scottsdale on Friday, January 20th.

According to The Arizona Republic, Tyler was on hand to pump up the crowd as the bidding “soared past a half-million dollars.”

Tyler started throwing in incentives to bid, including a week’s stay at his house in Maui, as well as a guitar autographed by all the members of Aerosmith, which, according to the auction’s website, was donated by duPont Registry.

Ultimately, the sports car went for $800,000 – with 100% of the proceeds going to Tyler’s charity, Janie’s Fund, which is dedicated to providing resources to help put the pieces back together again for abused girls.