Pete McKenzie Tells Us How He’s Doing In The “Fat Farm”

Pete is halfway through his Fat Farm contest between some bar buddies with 3 weeks left and in all the years they’ve been doing this, they had a first.

From weighing inside the bar before the doors are open to giving someone crap for gaining weight, Pete let us know how much he’s lost in 3 weeks.

Kevin says they talk like a bunch of hens after the weigh in over what they’ll eat next.

After learning a man gained a pound which costs you, they tried to trick the scale by taking off some clothes.

Hear how it all went down.

