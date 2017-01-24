Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: January 24 in Classic Rock History

January 24, 2017 1:00 AM

On this night in 2000, Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young played the first date on their reunion tour. The tour came on the heels of what studio release?

ANSWER: The “Looking Forward” album by CSNY

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for January 24, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

Happy birthday: The late comic and musician John Belushi as well as Warren Zevon, who passed away in 2003…

1962: Brian Epstein became the Beatles manager – it was a handshake agreement, no contracts were signed…

1969: Jethro Tull played its first U.S. concert in New York City…

1969: The Doors were in the Big Apple – they sold out Madison Square Garden with a top ticket price of $6.50!

1984: Yoko Ono toured Liverpool with Sean Lennon, visiting sites made famous by the Beatles…

1995: Van Halen released the album “Balance.” It was their last album with Sammy Hagar on vocals…

2000: Crosby, Still, Nash & Young played the 1st date of their reunion tour in Michigan. It was the 1st time the quartet had performed together in 25 years…

In the WZLX Ticket Stash…Deep Purple played the Music Hall in 1976 and Elton John & Billy Joel were at the Fleet Center in 2002.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live