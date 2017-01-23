The Mom’s Size Senseless Survey

The soft spoken woman that picked up the phone didn’t know what she was about to embark on when Kevin asked if she could spare 30 seconds for a survey.

Kevin asked her about things from going bankrupt to using an ice cube tray to hold your chicken nuggets and sauce to dating an Elvis impersonator.

The woman really wanted to know what all this info was going to be used for but Kevin kept on asking the questions that took a twist.

Hear how it ended and what question she hung up.

