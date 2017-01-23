Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: January 23 in Classic Rock History

January 23, 2017 1:00 AM

Happy birthday to Robin Zander of Cheap Trick! Just before Christmas he played Boston moonlighting in what band?

ANSWER: Kings of Chaos – with Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top, Matt Sorum and Duff McKagan of Guns n’ Roses and more!

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for January 23, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

Happy Birthday: Robin Zander from Cheap Trick…It’s also the birthday of the late Danny Federici, keyboardist for Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band, who died in April 2007 from cancer…

1969: Cream released its farewell album “Goodbye”…

1973: Neil Young was handed a note onstage in New York and read out the message that a peace accord had been reached in Vietnam. The crowd went crazy for 10 minutes before young was able to continue playing …

1986: The Rock And Roll Hall of Fame held its first induction dinner in New York City. The first artists into the Rock Hall included Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, James Brown, Chuck Berry, Jerry Lee Lewis and the Everly Brothers …

1990: Allen Collins of Lynyrd Skynyrd died of pneumonia. The guitarist had survived the band’s 1977 plane crash and also a 1986 car wreck which killed his girlfriend and left him paralyzed from the waist down. Allen Collins was only 37…

In the WZLX Ticket Stash…Alice Cooper and his snake played Worcester Memorial Auditorium in 1988…

