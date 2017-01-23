Boston Emissions with Anngelle Wood | The Rock of Boston & New England | Local Radio.

Boston Emissions 1/22/2017 | Tigerman Woah, Barns, Red Red Rockit, Pulitzer Prize Fighter, Revocation, Tracy Bonham, Transit, Jonathan Richman, Surf Vietnam + Local Songs of the Week

Sundays at 10pm on 100.7 WZLX January 23, 2017 4:56 PM
Filed Under: abbie barrett, Await Rescue, Barns, Boston Emissions, boston emissions local songs of the week, carissa johnson, Jonathan Richman, Julie Rhodes, local songs of the week, magic hat, Pulitzer prize fighter, Red Red Rockit, revocation, rock and roll rumble, Surf Vietnam, tigerman woah, til tuesday, transit

| L I N K S |

| Contact Boston Emissions |
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Soundcloud |
Rock & Roll RumbleAnngelle |
| The Watch List | Local Music Venues |
Online at @bostonemissions

#RUMBLE2017  

RUMBLE2017savethedate

I am away next Sunday. Back February 5 for a really BIG show! In the meantime, please send new music to the show. Details in contact link.

 

+ Local Songs of the Week +

3 | Pile – Texas

2| Heavy Necker – Trance End

1| blindspot – Every Time You Close Your Eyes

belogowhite3 Boston Emissions 1/22/2017 | Tigerman Woah, Barns, Red Red Rockit, Pulitzer Prize Fighter, Revocation, Tracy Bonham, Transit, Jonathan Richman, Surf Vietnam + Local Songs of the Week

Boston Emissions playlist | Sunday, January 22, 2017

Jonathan Richman – New England – Go Team!

Transit – Young New England

Await Rescue – Gone Too Far

The Static Dynamic – Spotlight

Choke Up – Hart

Barns – Praying

Red Red Rockit – I’m Afraid Of Americans

Pulitzer Prize Fighter – Sugar
–Tuesday 1/24 at Great Scott with split/halves, Dionysia

Surf Vietnam – Meloncholia

Alchemilla – The Divide

Come – Recidivist

Courage Cloak – Danse Macabre

Carissa Johnson – Deleria

Julie Rhodes – Hurry Up (and Wait for You)

Tigerman Woah – Mr. Peabody’s Mine
–Sat, Jan 28 at Opus Underground, Salem: Tigerman WOAH, Dirty Bangs, The Rupert Selection, Radio Compass

Thick Shakes – Go Back to New York

Cassavettes – Lights On

Abbie Barrett – That Shame
–Sat, Jan 28 at ONCE Ballroom, Somerville with Rhett Miller of the old 97s

Til Tuesday – What About Love

Tracy Bohnam – Navy Bean

Tom Baker and the Snakes – Waiting for Nothing

Gigolo Aunts – That’s Where I Find My Heaven

Le Roxy Pro – Hold On Tight

Love Love – Leave Myself
–Sat, Jan 28 at Lizard Lounge, Cambridge

Revocation – The Hive
–Friday, Jan 27 at ONCE Ballroom, Somerville with Rivers Of Nihil, Bacterial Husk, Artificial Brain

Andrew King –

Some Shows This Week

Thurs Jan 26
Middle East up – Kyoty, Goya, Aneurysm, Birnam Wood
Plough and Stars, Cambridge – Cold Engines

Fri, Jan 27
Middle East upstairs, Cambridge  – The World Is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid to Die, Animal Flag, Paige Chaplin – All Ages

ONCE Ballroom – Revocation, Rivers Of Nihil, Bacterial Husk, Artificial Brain

Sat, Jan 28
Opus, Salem, Mass: Tigerman WOAH, Dirty Bangs, The Rupert Selection, Radio Compass

Lizard Lounge, Cambridge – Love Love

Midway Café, JP – Test Meat, Oxblood Forge, Wrought Iron Hex, Heavy Necker

ONCE Ballroom, Somverville – Rhett Miller, Abbie Barrett

Plough and Stars, Cambridge:  Field Day, Shellye Valauskas Experience

 

More from Boston Emissions with Anngelle Wood
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live