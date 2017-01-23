Boston Emissions 1/22/2017 | Tigerman Woah, Barns, Red Red Rockit, Pulitzer Prize Fighter, Revocation, Tracy Bonham, Transit, Jonathan Richman, Surf Vietnam + Local Songs of the Week

| L I N K S |

Thank you to @MagicHat for supporting local music. This New England product joins the @rocknrollrumble family as event sponsor #RUMBLE2017 pic.twitter.com/jIxUr7cRBA — Rock & Roll Rumble (@rocknrollrumble) January 23, 2017

I am away next Sunday. Back February 5 for a really BIG show! In the meantime, please send new music to the show. Details in contact link.

+ Local Songs of the Week +

3 | Pile – Texas

2| Heavy Necker – Trance End

1| blindspot – Every Time You Close Your Eyes

Boston Emissions playlist | Sunday, January 22, 2017

Jonathan Richman – New England – Go Team!

Transit – Young New England

Await Rescue – Gone Too Far

The Static Dynamic – Spotlight

Choke Up – Hart

Barns – Praying

Red Red Rockit – I’m Afraid Of Americans

Pulitzer Prize Fighter – Sugar

–Tuesday 1/24 at Great Scott with split/halves, Dionysia

Surf Vietnam – Meloncholia

Alchemilla – The Divide

Come – Recidivist

Courage Cloak – Danse Macabre

Carissa Johnson – Deleria

Julie Rhodes – Hurry Up (and Wait for You)

Tigerman Woah – Mr. Peabody’s Mine

–Sat, Jan 28 at Opus Underground, Salem: Tigerman WOAH, Dirty Bangs, The Rupert Selection, Radio Compass

Thick Shakes – Go Back to New York

Cassavettes – Lights On

Abbie Barrett – That Shame

–Sat, Jan 28 at ONCE Ballroom, Somerville with Rhett Miller of the old 97s

Til Tuesday – What About Love

Tracy Bohnam – Navy Bean

Tom Baker and the Snakes – Waiting for Nothing

Gigolo Aunts – That’s Where I Find My Heaven

Le Roxy Pro – Hold On Tight

Love Love – Leave Myself

–Sat, Jan 28 at Lizard Lounge, Cambridge

Revocation – The Hive

–Friday, Jan 27 at ONCE Ballroom, Somerville with Rivers Of Nihil, Bacterial Husk, Artificial Brain

Andrew King –

Some Shows This Week

Thurs Jan 26

Middle East up – Kyoty, Goya, Aneurysm, Birnam Wood

Plough and Stars, Cambridge – Cold Engines

Fri, Jan 27

Middle East upstairs, Cambridge – The World Is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid to Die, Animal Flag, Paige Chaplin – All Ages

ONCE Ballroom – Revocation, Rivers Of Nihil, Bacterial Husk, Artificial Brain

Sat, Jan 28

Opus, Salem, Mass: Tigerman WOAH, Dirty Bangs, The Rupert Selection, Radio Compass

Lizard Lounge, Cambridge – Love Love

Midway Café, JP – Test Meat, Oxblood Forge, Wrought Iron Hex, Heavy Necker

ONCE Ballroom, Somverville – Rhett Miller, Abbie Barrett

Plough and Stars, Cambridge: Field Day, Shellye Valauskas Experience