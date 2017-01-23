Boston Emissions 1/22/2017 | Tigerman Woah, Barns, Red Red Rockit, Pulitzer Prize Fighter, Revocation, Tracy Bonham, Transit, Jonathan Richman, Surf Vietnam + Local Songs of the Week

| L I N K S |
#RUMBLE2017
Thank you to @MagicHat for supporting local music. This New England product joins the @rocknrollrumble family as event sponsor #RUMBLE2017 pic.twitter.com/jIxUr7cRBA
— Rock & Roll Rumble (@rocknrollrumble) January 23, 2017
I am away next Sunday. Back February 5 for a really BIG show! In the meantime, please send new music to the show. Details in contact link.
+ Local Songs of the Week +
3 | Pile – Texas
2| Heavy Necker – Trance End
1| blindspot – Every Time You Close Your Eyes
Boston Emissions playlist | Sunday, January 22, 2017
Jonathan Richman – New England – Go Team!
Transit – Young New England
Await Rescue – Gone Too Far
The Static Dynamic – Spotlight
Choke Up – Hart
Barns – Praying
Red Red Rockit – I’m Afraid Of Americans
Pulitzer Prize Fighter – Sugar
–Tuesday 1/24 at Great Scott with split/halves, Dionysia
Surf Vietnam – Meloncholia
Alchemilla – The Divide
Come – Recidivist
Courage Cloak – Danse Macabre
Carissa Johnson – Deleria
Julie Rhodes – Hurry Up (and Wait for You)
Tigerman Woah – Mr. Peabody’s Mine
–Sat, Jan 28 at Opus Underground, Salem: Tigerman WOAH, Dirty Bangs, The Rupert Selection, Radio Compass
Thick Shakes – Go Back to New York
Cassavettes – Lights On
Abbie Barrett – That Shame
–Sat, Jan 28 at ONCE Ballroom, Somerville with Rhett Miller of the old 97s
Til Tuesday – What About Love
Tracy Bohnam – Navy Bean
Tom Baker and the Snakes – Waiting for Nothing
Gigolo Aunts – That’s Where I Find My Heaven
Le Roxy Pro – Hold On Tight
Love Love – Leave Myself
–Sat, Jan 28 at Lizard Lounge, Cambridge
Revocation – The Hive
–Friday, Jan 27 at ONCE Ballroom, Somerville with Rivers Of Nihil, Bacterial Husk, Artificial Brain
Andrew King –
Some Shows This Week
Thurs Jan 26
Middle East up – Kyoty, Goya, Aneurysm, Birnam Wood
Plough and Stars, Cambridge – Cold Engines
Fri, Jan 27
Middle East upstairs, Cambridge – The World Is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid to Die, Animal Flag, Paige Chaplin – All Ages
ONCE Ballroom – Revocation, Rivers Of Nihil, Bacterial Husk, Artificial Brain
Sat, Jan 28
Opus, Salem, Mass: Tigerman WOAH, Dirty Bangs, The Rupert Selection, Radio Compass
Lizard Lounge, Cambridge – Love Love
Midway Café, JP – Test Meat, Oxblood Forge, Wrought Iron Hex, Heavy Necker
ONCE Ballroom, Somverville – Rhett Miller, Abbie Barrett
Plough and Stars, Cambridge: Field Day, Shellye Valauskas Experience