Sunday Morning Blues: January 22nd, 2017

January 22, 2017 10:00 AM
Filed Under: Carter Alan, Sunday Morning Blues

Highway Mama
Make Blues Not war
Mike Zito with Walter Trout

Higher Ground
Take Me High
Laurence Jones

200 Dollars Too Long
Seeing is Believing
Sugar Ray & the Bluetones

Blues for David Maxwell
Maxwell Street
Ronnie Earl & the Broadcasters

Galaxies
Ride or Die
Devon Allman

Barrelhouse Blues
Feel So Good
Albert Cummings

Got My Mojo Working
Blues Masters Vol. 6: Blues Originals
Ann Cole & the Suburbans

40 Days and 40 Nights
Fathers and Sons
Muddy Waters

Do You Really Want that Woman?
Soul Live
John Nemeth

Love-It-Is
Hotline
The J. Geils Band

Love Has Something Else to Say
Revelator
Tedeschi-Trucks Band

I Love You More than You’ll Ever Know
Bad for You Baby
Gary Moore

Looking for a True Love
Another Day’s Blues
Robin Trower with Hazel Fernandez

Suffer to Sing the Blues
The Player: A Retrospective
David Bromberg

Turn it Up
Wild Heart
Samantha Fish

Cut You Loose
Bring ‘Em In
Buddy Guy

