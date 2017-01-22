Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: January 22 in Classic Rock History

Happy birthday to Steve Perry of Journey! In what year was his last show with the band?



ANSWER: 1991

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for January 22, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

Happy Birthday: Steve Perry from Journey, also Steve Adler, once drummer of Guns N’ Roses…

1971: Joe Cocker’s film “Mad Dogs & Englishmen” premiered at London’s Festival Palace. The movie was a documentary of his 50-date Mad Dogs & Englishmen tour…

1972: During an interview with “Melody Maker” magazine, David Bowie announced he was gay. He has since revealed that it was all just a publicity stunt…

1981: A picture of John Lennon, naked, appeared in his obituary issue of Rolling Stone…

2003: Bob Dylan made an unexpected appearance at the Sundance Film Festival, where the movie “Masked and Anonymous” made its debut…

2004: The legendary New York City nightclub The Bottom Line closed after the owners and property owners could not come up with a lease agreement. Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Peter Gabriel, Neil Young and many others performed at the famed venue…