Win On ZLX: Exclusive Bon Jovi Tickets | Free Ski Friday | Tom Petty Tickets

Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: January 22 in Classic Rock History

January 22, 2017 1:00 AM

Happy birthday to Steve Perry of Journey! In what year was his last show with the band?

ANSWER: 1991

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for January 22, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

Happy Birthday: Steve Perry from Journey, also Steve Adler, once drummer of Guns N’ Roses…

1971: Joe Cocker’s film “Mad Dogs & Englishmen” premiered at London’s Festival Palace. The movie was a documentary of his 50-date Mad Dogs & Englishmen tour…

1972: During an interview with “Melody Maker” magazine, David Bowie announced he was gay. He has since revealed that it was all just a publicity stunt…

1981: A picture of John Lennon, naked, appeared in his obituary issue of Rolling Stone

2003: Bob Dylan made an unexpected appearance at the Sundance Film Festival, where the movie “Masked and Anonymous” made its debut…

2004: The legendary New York City nightclub The Bottom Line closed after the owners and property owners could not come up with a lease agreement. Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Peter Gabriel, Neil Young and many others performed at the famed venue…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live