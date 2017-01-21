Win On ZLX: Exclusive Bon Jovi Tickets | Free Ski Friday | Tom Petty Tickets

Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: January 21 in Classic Rock History

January 21, 2017 1:00 AM

In 1982 the Cars album “Shake it Up” was certified platinum for sales of a million copies, but what is the band’s biggest seller?

ANSWER: It’s a toss-up between the first album, “The Cars,” and “The Greatest Hits” – both have moved 6-million copies.

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for January 21, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1966: George Harrison got hitched to Patty Boyd – an actress he met while filming “A Hard Day’s Night” – she left him in ‘74, they divorced in ‘77 and in 1979 she married Eric Clapton

1974: Bob Dylan was invited to try some real southern food at the Governor’s Mansion with Jimmy Carter and son Chip after a concert in Atlanta…

1982: The Cars’ album “Shake It Up” was certified platinum …

1987: Roy Orbison and Bruce Springsteen sang “Oh Pretty Woman” at Roy’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame…

1988: U2 was named the biggest live attraction in the U.S. by Pollstar, the trade magazine for rock promoters. Ironically, U2 would not return to tour America until 1992…

1992: Billy Idol pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery charges for punching a woman he’d just met at a Los Angeles restaurant …

2009: Alice Cooper, Don Felder of The Eagles and Stephen Stills participated in the Bob Hope Chrysler Golf Classic in Palm Springs…

In the WZLX ticket stash…Neil Young was at the Music Hall in 1971 … and in 1987, on the comeback trail after David Crosby’s incarceration and rehab, Crosby, Stills & Nash played the Wang Center…

