Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: January 20 in Classic Rock History

January 20, 2017 1:00 AM

Happy birthday to Paul Stanley of Kiss! The singer and guitarist is also an accomplished painter and had some formal lessons at what school?

ANSWER: Bronx Community College

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for January 20, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

Happy birthday: Paul Stanley of KISS…

1970: John Lennon and Yoko Ono shaved their heads and declared 1970 as “Year One for Peace”…

1982: Ozzy Osbourne was hospitalized after he bit the head of a dead bat thrown on stage by a fan in Des Moines – the incident forced cancellation of all of Osbournes concerts including a scheduled live nationwide broadcast…

1988: The third annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony took place in New York City. Bruce Springsteen inducted Bob Dylan and Mick Jagger did the honors for The Beatles. Later, a drunken Mike Love of the Beach Boys caused a ruckus when he insulted the celebrities during a rambling acceptance speech…

2008: U2’s concert movie “U2:3D” opened in select IMAX theaters nationwide…

